Body found in Cherokee County near Elephant Rock

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority is investigating after finding a person dead in Cherokee County on Wednesday.
GRDA says someone found the body near Elephant Rock.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we get them.
Trending Stories:
- First openly gay mayor of small Oklahoma town resigns, cites harassment
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Coweta mechanic shop changes hours to protect employees from extreme heat
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Oklahoma schools to implement safety apps, if not already in use
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter