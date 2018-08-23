Body cam video shows arrest of suspect in QuikTrip violent armed robbery

TULSA -- Body cam video released Thursday shows the arrest of a suspect involved in a violent armed robbery at an area QuikTrip.

The armed robbery happened Aug. 8 at 11:30 p.m. at the store near 11th and Highway 169. The video shows the arrest of Thomas McNair.

Police said a man entered the store and stole several cases of beer.

The suspect violently attacked both store clerks, punching and kicking them, and tearing up property inside the store.

He later ran outside, jumped on top of a clerk's car and starting smashing in the sunroof.

A second man also came in the store with a gun and held the clerks at gunpoint.

Officers arrived and chased one of the men across Highway 169. He was caught and arrested a short time later. A woman, believed to be a getaway driver, was also arrested at the scene.

Officers said the the clerks were not seriously hurt.

McNair was booked on robbery and assault counts.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: