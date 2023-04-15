Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Boats sinking on Grand Lake

KJRH Breaking News
2 News Oklahoma
2 News Oklahoma Breaking News
KJRH Breaking News
Posted at 4:29 PM, Apr 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-15 17:44:53-04

GROVE, Okla — Monkey Island Fire Department responded to sinking boats and a stranded sailboat at Honey Creek.

Officers say the sailboat lost its mast which caused it to be stranded. The other two sailboats took on water but no injuries are reported.

This is a developing story...

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7