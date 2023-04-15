Boats sinking on Grand Lake

GROVE, Okla — Monkey Island Fire Department responded to sinking boats and a stranded sailboat at Honey Creek.
Officers say the sailboat lost its mast which caused it to be stranded. The other two sailboats took on water but no injuries are reported.
This is a developing story...
