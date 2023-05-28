GRDA responds to multiple incidents on Memorial day weekend

GRAND LAKE, Okla. — GRDA Police reported 54 -year-old Eric Petersen died after an ATV rolled over going uphill and landed on him.

Saturday afternoon, GRDA police recovered a body of an 87-year-old man in the Honey Creek arm of Grand Lake around 2 p.m. His name has not been released.

Police responded to a boat explosion around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, which injured five people, including a 5-year-old.

All are in the hospital. Officers say the incident occurred at Check-in Bay.

A separate boat incident on Lake Hudson involved two women being sent to the hospital. Police are still investigating the causes of both incidents

