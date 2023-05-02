TULSA, Okla. — The USA BMX Legacy Nationals returns to Tulsa for the second straight year this weekend.

Over 200 Oklahomans will be participating in the event. An open house will be held on May 9. for those who would like to try out the 450-yard dirt track.

Jeff Jones, a BMX racer since 1998, will race alongside his wife and their three children ages 11, 10, and 4 this weekend at the Legacy Nationals.

“I’m looking forward to the family atmosphere and seeing everyone I know from other states all coming together,” Jones said. “I’ve made a lot of friends here and this event is something I look forward to, especially on our home track.”

For more information click the link here: bit.ly/3Vo9oi5

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --