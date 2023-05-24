Blue Star Mothers looking for donations for care packages

CLAREMORE, Okla. — With Memorial Day weekend ahead, America will be honoring and mourning our troops who have served our country.

A local chapter of blue star mothers is asking the community for donations so they can create care packages and send them to troops who are deployed overseas.

Wanda Inman is the president of Oklahoma's chapter 20, Blue Star Mothers. The group consists of mothers whose children are serving or have served in the military. Inman's son served two tours in Afghanistan and two of her grandsons are in the National Guard.

She says Blue Star Mothers is a strong support group.

She says the group is hoping to create 300 care packages ahead of Memorial Day to send to the troops who will soon be deployed overseas. They are looking for donations of non-perishable foods like tuna, Ramen noodles, and chips.

She also says the troops always appreciate sentimental items like cards.

"When some had come back, they had every card that a child had colored for them," says Inman. "They just said it meant a lot that someone was teaching their child to be patriotic and about what they did for a living."

And Inman says beyond the materials, the community's support is always appreciated. "Just to give you a hug, you know you just they are praying for them."

If you are interested in donating you can drop off donations at the Melton car dealership in Claremore. Along with Suburban Chevrolet and Jack Kissee Ford in Claremore. Blue Star Mothers will also be at "Food Truck Thursday" and at Will Rogers Rodeo on Friday in Claremore collecting donations.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --