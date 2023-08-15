Blue Cross Blue Shield to help Oklahomans during special enrollment period

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of Oklahomans lost health insurance coverage this year due to SoonerCare eligibility going back to how it was before COVID.

However, those who did shouldn't worry. A special enrollment period is happening for Oklahomans to find a new healthcare plan.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma is hoping to make the special enrollment period easy and less stressful.

Looking back, earlier this year, up to 300,000 Oklahomans on SoonerCare got notice their coverage will end.

That's because in December, congress passed a federal regulation ending the public health emergency that waived renewal requirements.

During COVID-19, the government expanded Medicaid benefits through SoonerCare. Now people whose income has gone up have lost this coverage.

If you are someone who lost this coverage, Tuesday is a good day to seek out enrollment in a new plan. Blue Cross Blue Shield is making insurance experts available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their office on Memorial and 41st.

The health insurance company will help you find a plan that fits you and your families needs.

However, if you can't go in person Tuesday in Tulsa, they will have other events happening in Oklahoma City on Wednesday August 16 and in Lawton on Thursday August 24.

If you can't make it to those events either, Blue Cross Blue Shield said you can find plans online or get help by calling their hotline at 888-346-9636.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

