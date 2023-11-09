Blue Bell Creameries announces 100,000 sq/ft expansion at Broken Arrow facility

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Blue Bell Ice Cream is expanding its Broken Arrow facility by 100,000 square feet and adding 15 new jobs in an effort for economic growth.

The company recently received an award from the Business Expansion and Retention Incentive Program which gifted the company $2.25 million for the project.

“This project will have a major impact on the local economy. Everything from the materials being purchased, equipment rentals, fuel suppliers for the heavy equipment, and the hotels and restaurants for all contractors,” said Marty Kilgore, Blue Bell Broken Arrow general manager. “This project is creating additional business for many in our city. That is a HUGE win for Broken Arrow and the surrounding communities.”

Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce

The City of Broken Arrow is excited about the new expansion and the thought of Blue Bell's continued economic impact on the city.

“Blue Bell has been a great corporate citizen and community partner here in Broken Arrow for decades. The City Council and I could not be more excited about the company’s commitment to expand its operations and provide more job opportunities,” said City Manager Michael Spurgeon. “This expansion is an excellent example of the private sector recognizing Broken Arrow as a sound investment for businesses big and small to grow their organizations.”

The timeline of the project has not been released.

