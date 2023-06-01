Blue Alert issued for man allegedly involved in shooting with Okmulgee police

OKMULGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert for a man allegedly involved in a shooting with the Okmulgee Police Department.

Christopher Alfred Harris is 34 years old, 5' 9", 218 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

A Blue Alert is activated when a violent attack on a law enforcement officer has occurred and poses an imminent threat to law enforcement or the general public.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Troopers said Harris was last seen in the area of 2nd and Central in the city limits of Okmulgee, headed west on foot. He is believed to be armed with an AK-47.

Okmulgee police responded to a burglary in progress around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. An officer in the back of the home was ambushed and shot one time, police said.

Lt. Kevin Lanham with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said the officer is awake and talking while receiving treatment at the hospital.

2 News is in Okmulgee for updates.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --