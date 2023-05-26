Blood Drive to support firefighter battling cancer

OWASSO, Okla. — Dozens of people donated blood Friday in support of a Tulsa firefighter battling cancer.

“If I was in his shoes and there was something simple, I could do, let’s do it,” said Amber Hudler.

It’s only the second time Amber Hudler has donated blood. She’s on staff at First Baptist Owasso where firefighter Harrison Moseby and his wife Mallory attend. Hudler donated at The Mission Center in Owasso Friday as a show of support for the young husband and father of two.

“They have big hearts,” said Hudler. “They’re willing to give whatever someone else would need. They love the Lord, and they just have an incredible strength of recognizing that they can trust him even when they don’t understand.”

Harrison has been through lot. A diagnosis of a rare cancer led to bleeding which in turn, Thursday, led doctors to amputate his arm, shoulder, two ribs, and clavicle.

“He came through with it,” said Melissa Barnett. “God was with him, and he was so thankful for that.”

Melissa Barnett helped organize the blood drive which is showing support for Harrison and bringing awareness of the need to give.

“He’s that rare O negative blood type, which is used first in an emergency, but is also the only blood type he can have when he needs a transfusion,” said Susan Addison.

Susan Addison with Our Blood Institute says they had dozens of people donate. She says while the need is higher than pre-covid, donations are down.

“We’re going into a holiday weekend and a difficult summer, all eligible donors need to be coming out and supporting their community so patients like Harrison have the blood they need,” said Addison.

Donor says they’re glad to help our community while also showing support for the young father as he recovers.

“To see a community rally and just say thanks by showing up, by giving blood, by praying, by donating things that they need, it’s just been really powerful,” said Hudler.

First Baptist Owasso is hosting another blood drive to honor Harrison on Sunday from 9-2pm. After the 13.5-hour surgery Thursday, friends say Harrison is in pain but recovering.

If you’d like to support the family financially click here.

