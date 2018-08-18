Blood drive car winner is a Tulsa resident

Edmond, Okla - It was a super, exciting Saturday for Martin Skrovina of Tulsa. He won a brand new Subaru Impreza from Bob Moore Subaru.

He was selected as one of five finalist for the new car giveaway after donating blood last week at the Bob Moore Blood Drive working in partnership with the Oklahoma Blood Institute.



The five finalist drew their key fobs and hoped for the best. Skrovina was the fourth person so try and start the car and when he turned the key, four was his lucky number.



Kimberly Jackson, director of marketing for Bob Moore Subaru, says the blood drive and the new car giveaway are important. “Fifteen years we’ve been doing this. Over 15 years and were going to continue it. It is just a great partnership,

Something we enjoy each and every year. But it’s about community, about giving back and that’s what Bob Moore Auto Group is all about.”



There were 618 blood donations made last week at the Bob Moore Blood Drive as summertime is when blood supply levels typically drop. And of those 618 donations, which in turn will save more than 1,800 lives.

Congratulations to everyone who supported this community event.





Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: