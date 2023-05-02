Watch Now
Blake Shelton to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Gwen Stefani, left, and Blake Shelton arrive at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton
Posted at 10:03 AM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 11:03:59-04

TULSA, Okla. — Another Oklahoman is being added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Blake Shelton is going to be honored next Friday, May 12.

Shelton began his career at 17 in Ada, Oklahoma.

At an event on the Walk of Fame, Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani and Carson Daly will speak about the star.

Shelton has had 28 #1 singles over the course of his career.

Shelton's star will be the 2,755th star on the walk.

