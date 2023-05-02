Blake Shelton to be honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

TULSA, Okla. — Another Oklahoman is being added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Blake Shelton is going to be honored next Friday, May 12.

Shelton began his career at 17 in Ada, Oklahoma.

At an event on the Walk of Fame, Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani and Carson Daly will speak about the star.

Shelton has had 28 #1 singles over the course of his career.

Shelton's star will be the 2,755th star on the walk.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --