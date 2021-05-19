Blake Shelton bringing 'Friends and Heroes 2021' tour to BOK Center

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma native Blake Shelton will make his long-anticipated return to the road alongside his friends and heroes, including a stop in Tulsa this fall.

The country music superstar and entertainer will visit 16 cities, including a stop at Nashville’s own Bridgestone Arena and a two-night residency in Washington, D.C.

“Friends and Heroes 2021” will welcome very special guest Lindsay Ell, with special appearances by Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, and Trace Adkins.

The tour will stop at the BOK Center on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Blake Shelton said the following about going on tour again:

“A little over a year ago when the world shut down and we had to postpone the tour, I was already in Omaha getting ready for the show that night. I told you we would be back, and I’m thrilled to say we are kicking off the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour in Omaha. I’m giving everybody in every city plenty of notice – you might as well tell your boss you’re gonna be late to work the next day and pay that babysitter overtime because we are going to play some country music for y’all until they turn on the lights. And that might not stop us! I’m excited to welcome Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd, Trace Adkins, and my very special guest Lindsay Ell to the Friends and Heroes 2021 Tour… see you there!”

Shelton’s tour announcement comes ahead of his new studio album Body Language launch this Friday, May 21.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time and will be available online at the BOK Center's website.

