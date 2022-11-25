Black Friday shopping in full swing

TULSA, Okla. — One of the biggest shopping day of the year is here and it officially kicks off the holiday shopping season, but Black Friday this year isn’t looking like years past.

In years past, retailers used to open late thanksgiving night causing midnight madness. Now retailers like best buy and target are opening doors before sunrise instead.

Best Buy shoppers at Tulsa Hills have been steadily coming and going since they opened at 5 a.m. Some shoppers left the store with empty hands while other left with anywhere from a small shopping bag to a box with a big tv.

We caught up with one shopper who left the store with a big tv and he says Black Friday feel different this year.

“This morning it was actually really quiet. There’s not too many people out," Dakota Crutchfield said. "I think people are still hungover from the Thanksgiving dinner, but it was pretty good this morning.”

He says it’s kind of strange how few people are out shopping.

Plus, Crutchfield explained he didn't Black Friday shopping a little different this year. He says he avoided the lines and time walking around the store by ordering online and just showing up to pick up his tv.

After speaking with us, his Black Friday wasn’t over. Crutchfield tells us his next stop is the Woodland Hills mall.

While there are deals, inflation is still affecting prices and some shoppers may be feeling a strain on their budget. So if you plan to go Black Friday shopping, experts say don’t feel the pressure to overspend, and go into the day with a plan of what you’re buying and who you're buying for.

