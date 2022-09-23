Black Dog Fire Department yard sale fundraiser

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla — Volunteer fire departments are on high alert right now as much of the state remains in drought conditions.

One of those is Black Dog Fire Department in Osage County. This weekend they're hosting their annual yard sale fundraiser to make sure they can buy the equipment they need to fight fires.

The yard sale at Black Dog Fire Department is underway Friday and Saturday. On Friday, they had a steady flow of people leaving with one item or multiple. They hold this yard sale every year. The community and firefighters donate the items for sale. They also sell fresh baked goods and are cooking up some food on the grills.

Chief Paul Reeves says it brings in anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000. This year they hope to use it to replace a fire engine. Something they say they need as they continue monitoring the drought conditions and remain on high alert.

“When people leave district they’ll let me know that they’ll be out and things like that. So, we kind of heighten up our senses a little bit more and get ready," Chief Reeves said. "We make sure when we go to bed or whatnot, we have our clothes close to us so we can get dressed and get up here if we need to.”

The drought monitor has Osage County in the extreme drought category but there is no burn ban in place as of Friday afternoon.

Despite that, Chief Reeves asks that everyone be aware of current conditions and avoid burning. The yard sale goes until it gets dark Friday night and then on Saturday from 7 a.m. through the afternoon.

