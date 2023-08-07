Bixby Warrant Amnesty Program open until Aug. 18

BIXBY, Okla. — The City of Bixby began its warrant amnesty program on Monday.

It will continue until Aug. 18.

The program allows those with delinquent obligations pending in Bixby's Municipal Court an opportunity to clear their cases without being arrested or paying additional late fees or court costs.

Delinquent obligations include:



Unpaid citations which have a present fine. Citations upon which the defendant failed to appear when it was booked in court. Charges upon which the defendant has been found guilty, were granted time to pay fines and costs but are now past due.

The city said the Bixby Police Department will serve any warrants that are outstanding at the conclusion of the program on Aug. 19.

Payment of outstanding preset fines may be made at the cashier's window at City Hall in the Bixby Municipal building. Payments can be made from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

For questions, citizens can contact Bixby City Attorney Phil Frazier at 918-744-7200.

