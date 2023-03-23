Bixby Robotics teams heading to World Championship

BIXBY, Okla. — Students at Bixby Public Schools are gearing up for the robotics World Championship next month in Dallas. Three of the five teams earned a spot at the World Championship. Riley Nichols is an eighth grader at Bixby and is on the robotics team. Her team, the Silly Gooses, is headed to the world championship in April.

“To be able to see people from other parts of the world,” says Nichols.

The qualifying teams were invited to compete at state, after their performance at the regional competition. At state, three of the five teams took home awards, giving them a ticket to the world championship. Traeton Dansby is a STEAM teacher and the robotics team coach. He says the groups sketch, build and code a robot for the competitions, then the robot has to complete tasks.

“Trying to get these disks out of these different dispensers,” says Dansby. “Once they do, they have to go over and basically play shuffleboard with the disks. So, the robot has to be able to shoot the disk into the goal points and they have 60 seconds to collaborate and get as many points as possible.”

Nichols says being a part of the robotics team goes beyond the competition. And Dansby says the students will carry what they learn with them into their adult life.

10 students are going to the World Championship, and it will cost almost one thousand dollars a student, so the robotics team is hoping to raise money to cover the costs.

If you would like to donate you can do so here, fundraiser by traeton dansby : help bixby robotics attend the world championship (gofundme.com)

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --