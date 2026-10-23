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Bixby Public Schools terminates school bus aide after inappropriate behavior claims

2 News Oklahoma's Isabel Flores delves deeper into a termination issued by Bixby Public Schools after witness accounts say a school bus aide was acting inappropriately towards a student.
Bixby Public Schools terminates school bus aide after inappropriate behavior claims
Bixby bus
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BIXBY, Okla — In a statement sent out October 22 by Bixby Public Schools, the termination of a school bus aide was confirmed after a school bus driver came forward, saying they witnessed inappropriate behavior between a student and the aide.

The district says it alerted the Bixby Police Department, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and the State Department of Education.

The organizations then launched an investigation.

2 News reached out to the Bixby Public School District to ask if any on-camera comments could be given, but due to the ongoing investigation, the district said it cannot release more details at this time.

The superintendent’s statement went on to read that an arrest was made the same day, after the allegations came to light, but no names or details have been released to protect the student.

The full statement that was provided is down below:

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