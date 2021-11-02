Bixby Public Schools set to close Wednesday as district deals with bus driver shortage

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby parents need to make arrangements for their kids Wednesday. The district announced all schools will be closed due to a shortage of bus drivers.

The district sent out a text to parents around 7:50 p.m. Monday night saying all schools are closed and there will not be a virtual learning day.

Instead, the district will be using the day to train staff.

The transportation department is down 8 drivers due to a combination of “medical and personal issues.”

In the note to parents, Bixby Public Schools say they are using the day to train drivers to handle additional routes and prepare for an alternate bus schedule over the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, the district is seeking additional bus drivers. Wages start at $15 an hour and go up to $17 depending on experience. It's full-time with benefits.

