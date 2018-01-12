Bixby Public Schools looking for new superintendent

BIXBY, Okla. -- Bixby Public Schools are looking for a new superintendent after a sexual assault investigation at the high school led to the dismissal of former superintendent Dr. Kyle Wood.

The school district held a board meeting on Thursday night.

RELATED: New documents: Bixby students admit sexual assault

Interim superintendent Lydia Wilson released a letter to parents, updating them on situations within the district.

In the letter, Wilson said the district is beginning the search for a new superintendent and will continue to cooperate with ongoing legal investigations.

Read below:

