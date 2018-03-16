Bixby Public Schools appoints new superintendent

Fire Weather Warning issued March 16 at 3:40AM CDT expiring March 16 at 8:00PM CDT in effect for: Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Hughes, Jackson, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, McClain, Major, Murray, Noble, Oklahoma, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Stephens, Tillman, Washita, Woods, Woodward
Fire Weather Watch issued March 16 at 3:34AM CDT expiring March 16 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer, Sequoyah
Fire Weather Warning issued March 16 at 3:34AM CDT expiring March 16 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
BIXBY, Okla. -- Bixby Public Schools announced Thursday that they will appoint Rob Miller, the assistant superintendent of Sand Springs Schools, as the new superintendent for Bixby.
Miller, who was unanimously approved by the Bixby School District Board of Education for the role, will begin his role with Bixby no later than July 1, 2018.
Board President, Amanda Stephens stated, “The Board is confident that Mr. Miller is the best person to lead our district as we work toward the common goal of providing the best possible education for the children of Bixby Public Schools.”
Lydia Wilson, who was appointed as interim superintendent after Kyle Wood was removed from his post during a sex assault investigation involving members of the high school football team, will continue to serve as interim superintendent until Miller's arrival.