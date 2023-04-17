Bixby Police Officer helps girls get to Senior prom after wreck

BIXBY, Okla. — Two local high school seniors say a group of strangers and a Bixby police officer helped get a special night for them back on track after getting into a wreck on Saturday.

Alexis Norman and Mackenzye Pruitt are both seniors in high school. On Saturday, the girls spent their day getting ready for Norman’s senior prom. On the way there, as Pruitt was taking a left turn a woman tried to pass them in a no-passing lane and crashed into them.

“We kind of both just sat there in shock and sat there in silence, for probably 20 or 30 seconds,” says Pruitt.

The girls say a couple stopped to help them after the wreck.

“They were really like our guardian angels,” says Pruitt. “They were able to be there when our parents weren’t able to be there and they stayed with us the whole time.”

Bixby Police responded to the wreck. Thankfully, the girls weren’t hurt. But they were missing prom. Until Officer Smith stepped in.

“She offered to take us to prom when she realized we were on our way to prom,” says Pruitt.

The girls made it to prom and were able to spend an hour there with their friends.

But they say those who helped them out, like the couple who stopped and waited with them, and Officer Smith who drove them, were blessings during a setback.

“They just really helped to be there and make us feel at ease,” says Norman. “So, I would just say thank you so much for doing that for us.”

