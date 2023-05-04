Bixby Police investigating after small child hit by vehicle

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby Police responded to an auto accident involving a pedestrian in the area of 16900 E. U.S. Hwy 64 Wednesday night.

According to police, the pedestrian involved is a small child. The condition of the child is unknown.

The child was taken to the transported by EMSA to the emergency room. Bixby Police are currently investigating the accident and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol has been requested on scene to assist with the investigation.

Police are asking residents find alternative routes as all lanes have been closed during the investigation.

