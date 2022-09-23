Bixby police holds news conference about sexual battery arrest

BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Police Department held a news conference about the arrest of a suspected sexual battery suspect.

WATCH HERE:

Police arrested David Menna on Tuesday on suspected sexual battery.

The alleged incident happened at a home in Bixby where police said Menna provided care for the victim in their home. Arrest records allege Menna cared for a man with Parkinson's who is non-verbal. When the man's wife was out of town it is alleged that Menna moved the cameras used to monitor the home and shaved the man's privates despite being told not to do so.

The police did not release much more information in the news conference and said the investigation is ongoing. They did ask anyone that could have information to call (918) 366-8294.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --