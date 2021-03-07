Bixby police arrest teenager on charges of manslaughter

BIXBY, Okla — Bixby police responded to the area of 121st and Garnett for reports of a shooting.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest, he later died at the hospital. Police said the suspect, Jackson Bruce, ran to witnesses and told them he shot the victim, his brothers.

Bruce told police he was cleaning a gun while sitting on the floor in his bedroom. He also told police he pointed the revolver at the victim and the revolver went off.

Jackson Bruce faces a 1st degree manslaughter charge.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --