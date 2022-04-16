Bixby native competes in PBR "Unleash the Beast" event in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Some of the world’s best professional bull riders are in Tulsa this weekend for the PBR "Unleash the Beast" event.

“All these people are screaming and cheering for you, it’s like a dream," said bull rider Venn Johns.

A dream come true for bull rider and Bixby native Venn Johns. It’s his first time getting to ride before a home crowd at the BOK Center.

“The PBR has been at the BOK Center for a lot of years, and I just have not qualified," Johns said. "And this year, I finally qualified. So it’s a little bit of a relief, but then there’s a lot of stress because all of your friends, all your family, everybody wants to see you ride and do well. And I’m ready though.”

Johns started as a gymnast. He didn’t get on his first bull until he was 25. After more than 20 years in the business, he’s seen his fair share of injuries.

“My face is all titanium," Johns said. "Luckily it’s titanium so I don’t set off the metal detectors when I go to the airport.”

Johns is one of the 40 professional bull riders competing in “Unleash the Beast” this weekend. He said bull riding can be like a dance. And no matter how much you prepare, the bulls have a mind of their own.

“That’s the thing about bull riding, they’re bulls, they have a brain," Johns said. "So they don’t always do the exact same thing. And if you try to set a trap for them or you try to like figure out what they do, they’ll probably do something different.”

PBR is excited to be back for its 18th year in Tulsa. Organizers said it's an event for the whole family.

“If you’re looking to have a good time, it’s a rock concert meets a fireworks show meets the best bovine and human athletes in the world," Robby Greene with PBR said.

The action continues Saturday night at 6:45 pm at the BOK Center.

