Bixby maps residential storm shelters

Those living in Bixby have the chance to be better protected during storms.

On Monday, a company started mapping out storm shelter locations registered with the city.

This means if a tornado or disaster happens, emergency crews have a location of your shelter to make sure occupants are OK.

Registering your shelter with the city is important in the case the shelter ends up covered in debris or if a search-and-rescue operation is necessary.

Go to the Bixby Police Department website to find the form to register your shelter.

