Bixby Farmer's Market and a Kids Fest

Bixby, Okla - Thousands of people, including children enjoyed the sun today in Bixby, while also selling product.
This week's Bixby Farmer's Market also included a Kids Fest
There was a waterslide, face painting, and even a spot where kids could plant seeds.
Those in charge say it's great to see these events succeed.
"It's important for the city of Bixby. We want to bring people together to Charlie Young event park was constructed with vision 20 25 money and the whole purpose was to bring the community together so having events like this bring our community together and to sell items and have activities for people to do."
The Farmer's Market in Bixby is held on the third Saturday of every month.