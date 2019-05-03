BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby Public Schools bus driver has been suspended after a six-year-old student was left unattended on a bus earlier this week.

The student, who had fallen asleep, was left on the bus for 90 minutes after the bus driver had returned to the transportation facility following his morning route.

Since the student had fallen asleep, he failed to exit the bus when it arrived at school.

When the student woke up, he was able to exit the bus and was discovered standing outside. He was then driven back to school and released to his parents.

Bixby school officials say it is their policy to have bus drivers walk the length of the bus at the end of their route to ensure no students are still on.

Read the following statement from Bixby schools:

"The bus driver has been suspended while a full investigation into the incident is completed. When our procedures are followed, bus drivers are to walk the length of the bus at the end of their route to ensure there are no bus riders remaining. In this instance, that did not happen. Leaving a child on a bus unattended for any length of time is unacceptable. We strongly regret that this incident happened and have apologized to the child’s parents. A meeting was held with all transportation employees Wednesday afternoon to ensure all drivers are acting in compliance with our established district policies and procedures. We are in continued communication with the student’s family, cooperating with law enforcement, and conducting our own investigation into the matter."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

