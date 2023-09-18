Bixby bridge to be installed Monday

BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby will soon have a new bridge in a matter of one day.

This bridge on 131st between Mingo and Garnett is known as the White Church Creek bridge.

In early July, Bixby officials closed it due to failed inspections, but soon it will be back open.

It's a major thoroughfare with school buses driving routes down it, emergency crews using it and residents.

Since it's closure, drivers have dealt with major traffic which got even worse when school started back, but relief is in sight.

On Monday, the brand-new bridge is being installed.

The bridge constructed by Premier Steel, a Glenpool based company, traveled from from where it was constructed to the site on Sunday.

The company which holds a U.S. patent for the innovative bridge technology calls it a "Fast Cast Bridge."

"We started in 2019 as an idea from a rancher friend of mine to build a bridge that would go in quickly," said Andy Wanaman, Premier Steel President. "We obtained our patent last May and now we have done over 27 in multiple states."

The bridge is 34 x 38 feet and is said to last decades.

The city says this bridge is a game changer.

It allows for cost-effective installation and maintenance.

The work to install the innovative bridge will start at 8 a.m. Monday.

While installation will happen in a matter of hours, it's said that grading and clean up will be complete in a few days.

