Bixby bridge closure stalls traffic, backups increased with new school year

BIXBY, okla. — Locals are growing frustrated over traffic jams caused by the White Church Creek Bridge closure.

The bridge runs on East 131st Street South between Mingo and Garnett Roads.

On July 7, Bixby City Council said engineers advised permanent closure of the bridge.

On July 24, the city greenlit an emergency bridge replacement, but is awaiting a Nationwide 14 Permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, as the creek is a jurisdictional waterway.

Bixby resident, Linda Watson, says she and her neighbors don't understand why it is taking this long.

"I don't get that at all. This is not personal property, this is public. It's interfering with school, it's interfering with peoples jobs."

This area is rural enough to have 2-way streets and 4-way stops, but populated enough for this closure to create traffic jams.

The new school year has increased these backups during drop-off and pickup hours.

On it's website, the city says they will post a "definitive construction schedule" as soon as the Permit is issued.

