Bixby animal shelter at full capacity; how you can adopt

BIXBY, Okla. — Deonte, a brindle mutt, is one of many dogs and other pets available at the Bixby Animal Rescue Network.

Kennel Manager Amanda Newman says this isn’t the first time Deonte has been looking for a new owner. Just 20 days after being adopted, he was returned.

“He was shut down. He didn’t understand. He quit eating. When he went outside, he stared, waiting.” said Newman.

Deonte is one of two dogs at Bixby Animal Rescue Network that have been sheltered for over 300 days.

Newman also noted that packed animal shelters is an issue throughout Green Country.

“Everybody’s just returning their animals. Puppy Haven said they’re one-hundred percent full” said Newman.

If you’d like to adopt Deonte or any of the animals available at B.A.R.N. or make a donation to the non-profit, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

