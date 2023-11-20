Bishop Carlton D. Pearson dies at 70 after battle with cancer

TULSA, Okla — Bishop Carlton D. Pearson died Sunday night at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer.

Pearson was a well-known Christian in Tulsa. He moved to the city in 1971 and studied at Oral Roberts University.

He was invited by Oral Roberts himself to join the World Action Singers on his nationally aired TV specials.

Previous coverage >>> Pastor Carlton Pearson speaks decades after declaring Hell doesn't exist

In 1977, Pearson launched his own ministry, Higher Dimensions, Inc., and traveled the country.

In 1981, with the help of his college roommate, Gary McIntosh, Pearson started Higher Dimensions Evangelistic Center, with 75 people attending the first service in Jenks.

The church grew into a multi-ethnic, cross-cultural congregation of over 5,000 members.

Pearson reached national crowds in the mid-1980s with the TV show, "Everything's Gonna Be All Right."

"He also gave counsel to multiple U.S. Presidents, as well as a number of international presidents, kings and other leaders, who were won over by his intelligence, charm, humor and kindness," his obituary reads.

Pearson was also featured in a Netflix movie called, "Come Sunday."

