Big Comedy, Big Action: Kevin Hart on Roku’s ‘Die Hart 2: Die Harter’

LOS ANGELES, CA. — Back and bigger than before, “Die Hart 2: Die Harter'' is bringing even more action and comedy than season 1.

The series features an exaggerated version of the real Kevin Hart, as he goes on a mission to become the greatest action star of all time. He gets caught up “acting” in a bizarre Hollywood movie script that takes him on a hilarious quest. All the while vowing to always do his own stunts.

The premise is wild and the real Kevin Hart says that’s all part of the plan. He says the only real challenge was finding the right cast and story line to keep the action moving in season 2.

“You need a cast equally as good as we had the first time,” Hart says. “That was John Cena, Ben Schwartz, and getting Nathalie Emmanuel back.”

John Cena (“Peacemaker”) joins the cast as a crossbow-wielding former stuntman, a role that seems tailor-made for his skills and comedic chops. And there’s no shortage of comedy when Bed Schwartz (“Sonic,” “Parks and Rec.”) is around. He joins season 2 as Hart’s over-eager and endearing assistant. Nathalie Emmanuel returns as Kevin’s voice of reason and helps keep the show grounded while still kicking butt.

“Die Hart” debuted in 2020 on short-lived streaming service Quibi before being resurrected as a Roku Original. It was the first Roku Original toget a renewal. The series is very bingeable, with each episode clocking in at about 11-12 minutes long. Hart credits the team of writers and producers for keeping the show moving and upping the ante.

With Kevin’s goal of being a top action star who does his own stunts, there had to be comparisons to Tom Cruise. Kevin jokes in one episode about how he and Tom Cruise are the only actors doing their own stunts. So we wanted to know if there could be a possible collaboration between the two in real life.

“Me and TC, that’s what I call him, me and TC we’ve been talking about it. We’re just trying to figure out what that thing is. And when we crack the code of what that thing is, you will see TC and KH.”

That would be a wild ride indeed. Watch season 2 of “Die Hart 2: Die Harter” streaming for free now onRoku Channel.

