Big 12 football players host 1st Annual Youth Football Camp at Broken Arrow Public Schools

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Public Schools alums and college football athletes are holding a youth camp at their alma mater to inspire the next generation of football players July 29.

University of Oklahoma's Robert Spears-Jennings and Texas Tech's Maurion Horn will host the event for boys and girls ages 7 to 15.

The free camp will be one day only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with hopes to inspire and have fun while learning about football.

Attendees must register in advance. Registration can be found here.

