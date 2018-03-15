Better Way program to help panhandlers find work faces overcrowding

Fire Weather Watch issued March 15 at 4:01AM CDT expiring March 16 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: Craig, Creek, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington
TULSA, Okla. -- Just one week after launching, Tulsa's Better Way program is turning people away.
It's aimed at getting panhandlers off street corners and putting them to work in the community.
Ricky Erwin makes his living circling parking lots, telling his story, and doing whatever he can to keep from going hungry. He's been doing this for 10 years.
"I just can't stand doing it. It's really embarrassing, degrading, it's not what I want to do with my life," Erwin said.
Last year one woman saw Erwin panhandling in Tulsa. Since then, she's taken him under her wing. On Wednesday, D'Anne Means drove him downtown to look for more reliable work through the Better Way program.