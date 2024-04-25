Berryhill, Tulsa firefighters battle industrial park fire

Berryhill and Tulsa fire crews are fighting a fire at a storage facility near 2700 South 25th West Ave. early Thursday.

Officials say the fire started around 3 a.m. and is mostly on the outside of a building storing paint cans, petroleum products and other chemical items.

Crews monitored the air quality and the quality of the water being used to fight the fire.

Tulsa Fire says there's no danger to the surrounding area, and crews are already working on remediation.

One person was evaluated for potential smoke inhalation, but there are no other injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

