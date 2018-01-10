Bennett reappointed to University of Oklahoma regents board

12:23 PM, Jan 10, 2018

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 02: Clay Bennett on the sidelines before the UTEP vs. Oklahoma football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2017 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated UTEP 56-7. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images) *** local caption *** Clay Bennett;

Brett Deering
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Gov. Mary Fallin has reappointed Oklahoma City businessman Clay Bennett to the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents.

Bennett is president of the private investment firm Dorchester Capital and is chairman of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder. He also serves as chairman of the Oklahoma State Fair and the Oklahoma Industries Authority.

He is currently chairman of the Board of Regents.

Bennett was first appointed to a seven-year term on the regents board by Fallin in 2011 and Fallin said Wednesday she is reappointing him when his term expires this year.

His reappointment requires confirmation of the state Senate.

