Behind the scenes look at preparing and operating the PGA Championship

TULSA, Okla. — Behind the scenes at the PGA Championship, there are hundreds of people making sure more than 50,000 fans, golfers and media are enjoying the experience.

Operations crews have spent the last two year years working out the details to make sure this course is perfect for fans and golfers.

Evan Crowder, Championship operations manager, Evan Crowder will stay busy throughout the entire championship. He and his team are responsible for building everything inside of Southern Hills.

“Once we get into championship mode, it’s all about putting out the small fires,” Crowder said.

The fires he’s managing are small thanks to extensive planning for the past two years.

“Now that we’re in championship rounds, everything’s in full effect and everything is going pretty smooth.”

But getting here wasn’t easy, it included working with 45 national and local vendors. Crowder says there are more than 350,000 square feet of tenting and more than 500,000 square feet of flooring. Additionally, there are more than 20-miles of windscreen fencing surrounding the entire course.

With more than 50,000 spectators, Crowder says crews are operating nearly 25 concessions stands selling a variety of items. As far as transportation, there are more than 150 buses being used to bring people into Southern Hills.

Crowder also says while the championship is the crescendo to their work, their next big task is breaking down the event next week. They say it is their goal to leave southern hills exactly the way they found it.

