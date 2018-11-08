Beggs Public Schools to close Tuesday for Toliver funeral services

BEGGS, Okla. -- Beggs Public Schools will be closed Tuesday for the funeral services for two people who were shot and killed by their mother last week.

The shooting, which happened Nov. 1 off South 130 Street in Nuyaka, left Kayson Toliver, 18, and Kloee Toliver, 16, dead. Kloee Toliver stayed on life support, but was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

RELATED: Teen who witnessed Beggs shooting shares his side of the story

Their mother, Amy Hall, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Services for the family will be held Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m. at the Beggs Event Center (dome). Friends may visit the Beggs Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 12, 2018 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home of Beggs.

Read the obituaries for both Kayson and Kloee below:

Obituary for Kayson Toliver

Kayson Toliver was born on Monday, August 14, 2000 to Genaro Toliver and Amy Hall in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was the first born and only son. Kayson passed away on November 1, 2018 at the age of 18.

Kayson was a senior at Beggs High School. He was a great student. Kayson was the running back for the Beggs football team. His plans after high school were to go to college to play football, major in architecture, and volunteer to be a firefighter. When Kayson wasn't playing football he was outdoors fishing and swimming.

Kayson is preceded in death by grandmother Sharon Hall and great grandmother Ethel Greenleaf. Kayson is survived by his father Genaro, mother Amy, sister Nikole Toliver (Panky), grandma Darryl Toliver Miller (gram-me-ma), grandpa James Hall, Sr., girlfriend Kierstin Dugger, aunts and uncles Sabrione, Rico, James Hall Jr, Jennifer Hall, Gaynisha Warrior, Tony McIntosh, Anthony Robertson, Pam Warrior, Ceazer Warrior, Deante Warrior, Nina Warrior, Brandon Winfrey, Kendon Carter, Terrell Warrior, Courtney Logan, Tameca Robertson, Desiree Logan, Antonio Warrior, Rochelle Adams, and Woody Brooks.

A funeral service will be taking place 11:00 am, Tuesday November 13, 2018 at the Beggs Event Center (Dome). Friends may visit the Funeral Home in Beggs on Monday, November 12, 2018 from 12:00pm until 8:00pm.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home of Beggs.

Obituary for Kloee Hall-Toliver

Kloee Toliver was born on Friday, June 7, 2002 to Genaro Toliver and Amy Hall in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was the second born of three children. She passed away November 6, 2018 at the age of 16. She was a junior at Beggs High School.

Kloee had goals and aspirations of becoming a OBGYN because of her love for kids. She loved her makeup and shopping. Kloee always kept her nails done. Her favorite meal her grandmother cooked was fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and sweet carrots. Kloee had a special bond with her sister. She loved hanging with her friends Kya, Kaitlyn, Ashley, and Shaiden.

Kloee is preceded in death grandmother Sharon Hall and great grandmother Ethel Greenleaf. Kloee is survived by her father Genaro, mother Amy, sister Nikole Toliver (Panky), grandma Darryl Toliver Miller (gram-me-ma), grandpa James Hall, Sr., aunts and uncles Sabrione, Ric, James Hall Jr, Jennifer Hall, Gaynisha Warrior, Tony McIntosh, Anthony Robertson, Pam Warrior, Ceazer Warrior, Deante Warrior, Nina Warrior, Brandon Winfrey, Kendon Carter, Terrell Warrior, Courtney Logan, Tameca Robertson, Desiree Logan, Antonio Warrior, Rochelle Adams, and Woody Brooks and a host of cousins and friends

A funeral service will be taking place 11:00 am, Tuesday November 13, 2018 at the Beggs Event Center (Dome). Friends may visit the Beggs Funeral Home on Monday, November 12, 2018 from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home of Beggs.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: