Beggs community honors players, family at game

BEGGS - The ceremonies at Friday night’s game in Beggs very emotional.

Love for the Hall-Toliver family coming from both sides of the stands.

This is what being in a small community is all about. The outpouring of love from Sperry… a moment of silence and prayer allowed everyone to take a moment and grieve for their lost player Kayson Toliver.

But as Beggs walked to the field, family and friends from Sperry, making this difficult moment bearable for the players.

Beggs also held a special coin toss at the 27 yard line, which was was Toliver’s jersey number.

A group on Facebook called Beggs Community is helping raise money for funeral costs.

