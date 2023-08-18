Beer, birds and one big beneficial 'Wild Brew' party

TULSA, Okla. — "Drink a beer. Save a bird," a slogan that carries on for 25 years and with it come a party like no other.

The sights and sounds of Wild Brew will come and go but the impact will carry on all the way down to Bartlesville's Sutton Avain Research Center.

This is where scientists are working to save two of North America's most endangered birds.

SARC's Assistant Director Audra Fogle says those species are the masked bobwhite and attwaters praire chicken.

The masked bobwhite once had a bleak outlook but the research team at the Sutton Center continues its population recovery efforts, releasing hundreds back into the wild.

"We are also working on the front end and doing bird surveys for Oklahoma's birds," said Fogle.

For five years technicians have covered 583 survey blocks across the state looking for native birds. When the study concludes, a book called The Oklahoma Breeding Bird Atlas will be published.

Fogle said, "we will know the health and distribution of all of Oklahoma's native birds. Birds are barometers for humanity."

Experts say what happens to our birds will eventually happen to people, so it's important to pay attention.

To keep this at the forefront, an entire team of live birds is making stops across the area to bring science, technology and math out into the community.

"We're helping teach those kinds of classes while at the same time blending wild life conservation and how people can protect things in their own backyards," said Fogle.

What better event to showcase the research than Wild Brew. This is where you will find avian research and beer.

Wild Brew Co-chair Tom Gilbert said, "beer is one of the things that brings people together."

He says that participating in this event and drinking beer responsibly helps save and entire species.

"This is the 25th year for Wild Brew which is the oldest one in Oklahoma and I've been covering beer for a long time, and drinking beer for a long time and this is absolutely the most fun you'll have," said Gilbert.

Along with contributing to conservation efforts a ticket will also get you samples of food from area restaurants, a chance to see some birds, live music and of course beer.

"You're loving what you're doing at the event plus its doing something good for the Sutton Center," Gilbert said.

Wild Brew is Saturday August 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Cox Business Center.

You can find ticket to the event here.

