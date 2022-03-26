Baseball is back: Tulsans head to Lacy Park for America's pastime

Spring is here which means the weather is right for the return of America's pastime — baseball is back.

It isn't only back for major and minor leaguers, but it's also back for those looking to show off what skills they may or may not have in front of their friends and neighbors.

The Tulsa Rumblers, a local sandlot baseball club, helps provide an inclusive environment for baseball fans and players at historic Lacy Park in north Tulsa

The organization holds "Sandlot Sundays" on days when they aren't traveling or holding scheduled games where they provide the venue, equipment and encouragement no matter what someone's skill level is.

"Just seeing somebody get up to the plate, not sure of themselves but once they connect on a line drive with a wood bat and you can almost see right away the ones who were hesitant but then something happened and they're coming back every week," said Rumblers co-captain Josh Kampf. "And that's how it's grown so quick."

Coming together in 2018, the Rumblers' and the city's love of baseball culminates in days like this year's Sandlot Opening Day scheduled for March 27 where the teams will face off in two games — 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. — and fans can come out to watch and enjoy a food truck on-site.

"There's that veil that they have to walk through where it's not softball, and it's not super competitive baseball," said Rumblers co-captain Jake Cornwell. "You can see that little shining moment when they've reconnected and that often keeps them coming back and then they end up joining teams and that becomes routine."

They have a full slate of springtime games that will take them around Green Country and across the country — including a stop at Durham Athletic Park in North Carolina which became iconic through the 1988 film "Bull Durham."

Tulsa Rumblers The schedule for Spring 2022 will take the Tulsa Rumblers from historic Lacy Park across the country. March 26, 2022.

Follow the Rumblers on Instagram for updates on their schedule.

