Bartlesville woman accused of killing baby

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -- A first-degree murder charged has been filed against a Bartlesville woman is connection with a baby's death.

Tracy Nelson, 43, faces the murder charge. According to court documents, Nelson willfully caused the death of a baby on June 15, 2017.

Court documents say Nelson caused blunt force trauma to the head and body of the baby, who was less than two months old.

According to court documents, one person told authorities that Nelson is known to have a short temper and said Nelson was seen shoving socks in a child's mouth to muffle crying noises.

If convicted, Nelson could face death or imprisonment for life.

