Bartlesville schools to reopen Thursday

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. -- Bartlesville Public Schools' officials on Tuesday announced that classes will resume Thursday.

A teacher walkout in the state over lack of education funding and low teacher pay in the state has moved into its seventh day on Tuesday.

The district said it will continue to send a contingent of teachers to the Capitol to protest low education funding.

“Our community, our teachers, our parents, our board, and our administration have made me incredibly proud! I could not be happier with the progress we have made in our fight forfunding," Bartlesville Education Assocation President Heather Boyle said. "We still have a long way to go, and we must continue to advocate for public education in the days, weeks, months, and years to come. On Thursday, Bartlesville teachers will return to our classrooms. I will continue to bring a contingent to the Capitol to fight and advocate for our students and for public education."

