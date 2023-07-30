Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bartlesville police respond to deadly shooting

Police
Storyblocks
Police
Posted at 3:18 PM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 16:19:40-04

BARTLESVILLE, Okla — Bartlesville police responded to a shooting around 1:33 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Officers say when they arrived they found a man that was shot multiple times and died after getting to the hospital.

Officers did find a suspect who matched a description given by one of the witnesses. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story 2 News will update as we learn more.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7