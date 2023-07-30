Bartlesville police respond to deadly shooting

BARTLESVILLE, Okla — Bartlesville police responded to a shooting around 1:33 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Officers say when they arrived they found a man that was shot multiple times and died after getting to the hospital.
Officers did find a suspect who matched a description given by one of the witnesses. No arrests have been made at this time.
This is a developing story 2 News will update as we learn more.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube