Bartlesville police respond to deadly shooting

BARTLESVILLE, Okla — Bartlesville police responded to a shooting around 1:33 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Officers say when they arrived they found a man that was shot multiple times and died after getting to the hospital.

Officers did find a suspect who matched a description given by one of the witnesses. No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story 2 News will update as we learn more.

