Bartlesville Police respond to accidental shooting overnight

BARTLESVILLE, Okla — Early Sunday morning, Bartlesville Police responded to the area of Nowata Road and Silver Lake Road for reports of a shooting.

The victim, a 17-year-old, was transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle before first responders arrived.

During the investigation, it was learned that several individuals were gathered at a bonfire when the shooting occurred.

According to the report it appears the shooting was accidental and both parties knew each other.

21-year-old Anthony Jon Wolf-Darby was arrested for reckless handling of a fire arm and is fully cooperating with the investigation.

This is an active investigation, we will update as more information becomes available.

