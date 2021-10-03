Watch
Bartlesville Police investigating overnight shooting

Posted at 12:05 PM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 13:05:45-04

BARTLESVILLE, Okla — Bartlesville Police Officers responded to the area of South West Keeler Avenue and West 11th Street for reports of a shooting.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Tulsa.

Investigators interviewed the suspect as well as several witnesses.

The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old male, he is a tribal citizen and was taken into police custody.

This is an active investigation, we will release more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

