Bartlesville Police investigating overnight shooting

BARTLESVILLE, Okla — Bartlesville Police Officers responded to the area of South West Keeler Avenue and West 11th Street for reports of a shooting.
The victim was transported to a hospital in Tulsa.
Investigators interviewed the suspect as well as several witnesses.
The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old male, he is a tribal citizen and was taken into police custody.
This is an active investigation, we will release more information as it becomes available.
