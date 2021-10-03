Bartlesville Police investigating overnight shooting

BARTLESVILLE, Okla — Bartlesville Police Officers responded to the area of South West Keeler Avenue and West 11th Street for reports of a shooting.

The victim was transported to a hospital in Tulsa.

Investigators interviewed the suspect as well as several witnesses.

The suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old male, he is a tribal citizen and was taken into police custody.

This is an active investigation, we will release more information as it becomes available.

