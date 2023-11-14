Bartlesville police investigate after man found dead on Hwy 60

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville police found a man dead on the side of the road around 9:40 on Nov. 13.

Police received a tip about a man down on the roadside of Hwy 60 and Frank Phillips Blvd.

BPD said more information will be released as it becomes available. Officers are asking the public if they know anything about the incident to call the department at 918-338-4001.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

