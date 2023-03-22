Bartlesville police investigate after man found dead

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville police are investigating after a man died early Wednesday morning.

Officers said they responded to a shooting at the Brookhaven Apartments around 3:42 a.m.

Police found a man dead inside an apartment.

BPD said a white van with plastic on the windows was seen leaving the area. If you have any information, contact Bartlesville dispatch at 918-338-4001.

This is a developing story.

